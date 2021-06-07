Cheney: Trump using same rhetoric as Chinese communist party

Rep. Liz Cheney has compared Trump’s language to that of the Chinese Communist Party in her latest comments on her long-time foe.

Appearing on The Axe Files, a podcast hosted by David Axelrod who served in President Barack Obama’s administration, Cheney likened Trump’s language to that of the communist regime.

“When you listen to Donald Trump talk now, when you hear the language he’s using now, it is essentially the same things that the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy,” the congresswoman for Wyoming said.

“When he says that our system doesn’t work ... when he suggests that it’s, you know, incapable of conveying the will of the people, you know, that somehow it’s failed — those are the same things that the Chinese government says about us. It’s very dangerous and damaging ... and it’s not true.”

Last month, Rep. Cheney was removed from her post as chair of her party’s conference and replaced with Rep. Elise Stefanik, who began to make a name for herself as a pro-Trump figure towards the end of his term in office.

In the midst of the move to oust Rep. Cheney, Trump shared his endorsement of Rep. Stefanik on his now defunct blog ‘From The Desk of Donald Trump’, a place he used to express his opinions after being banned from social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

On the broadcast, Rep. Cheney also expressed her shock at Minority Leader of the House Kevin McCarthy visiting Trump after the riot at the Capitol, whose involvement she labelled as the “most egregious” action of any sitting president.

“And so the idea that a few weeks after he did that, the leader of the Republicans in the House would be at Mar-a-Lago, essentially, you know, pleading with him to somehow come back into the fold, or whatever it was he was doing, to me was inexcusable,” she said.