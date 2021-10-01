Trump called Macron a ‘wuss guy’ and mocked his weight, book claims

Donald Trump privately mocked French president Emmanuel Macron as “a wuss guy” and mocked his weight, a new book claims.

The one-term president disparaged the diminutive Mr Macron while in the White House, according to his former top aide Stephanie Grisham.

“He’s a wuss guy. He’s all of a hundred twenty pounds of fury,” Mr Trump said, according to Ms Grisham’s I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House.

Mr Trump and Mr Macron were regularly at odds during his time in office

The French leader was critical of Mr Trump’s decision to pull US troops out of Syria without first notifying NATO, with Mr Macron saying that the alliance was experiencing a “brain death”.

In response, Mr Trump called Mr Macron’s comments a “very, very nasty statement”.

Ms Grisham, who served as White House press secretary from July 2019 to April 2020, writes in the book that Boris Johnson was “one of the few European leaders Trump seemed to tolerate”.

Her books states that at the 2019 G7 summit in France, Mr Trump discussed Australia’s wild animals and gallbladder surgery with the British prime minister.

Mr Trump has dismissed the claims made against him by Ms Grisham and says that she was a”very angry and bitter” about her breakup with former Trump aide Max Miller.

“Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning,” Mr Trump said in a statement.

“She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself.”

Other claims made in the book include Melania Trump referring to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as “the interns”.

She also wrote that Mr Trump was only ever tough on Russian president Vladimir Putin when the TV cameras were on and once even called her to defend himself over claims by Stormy Daniels that he had a mushroom-shaped penis.

Ms Grisham also claims that a White House aide was assigned to play Broadway show tunes to soothe Mr Trump’s temper, specifically Memory from Cats.