Watch live: Trump hosts Macron at White House for Ukraine talks on third anniversary of Russia’s invasion
Watch live as Donald Trump hosts Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, 24 February, to discuss ending Russia’s war on Ukraine and the future of U.S. relations with Europe.
The pair joined a call with other G7 leaders for talks on the invasion, which reached its third anniversary on Monday.
The French president said the call had been “perfect” and told The Independent that his US counterpart had been “very friendly, as always,” despite Mr Trump not greeting him upon arrival.
It comes after Mr Trump accused Britain and France of having “done nothing” to end the war in Ukraine. On Sunday Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Mr Macron to mark the anniversary, with the pair promising to “work together to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position at this crucial moment for global security”.
Mr Trump has also been condemned for claiming that Kyiv started the war and describing Mr Zelensky as a “dictator”. He has also sidelined Ukraine from negotiations on ending the conflict with Russia, defying European calls for Mr Zelensky to have a role in peace talks.
