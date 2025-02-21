Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a meeting with governors at the White House on Friday, Donald Trump threatened the Democratic governor of Maine to comply with his executive order banning transgender women and girls from women’s sports or risk losing federal funding.

“Are you not going to comply with it?” Trump asked Maine Governor Janet Mills.

“I’m complying with state and federal laws,” she replied.

“We are federal law,” Trump said. “You better do it. You better do it, because you’re not going to get federal funding … Your population doesn’t want men in women’s sports.”

“We’ll see you in court,” Mills replied.

“Good. I’ll see you in court. I’ll look forward to that. That should be a real easy one,” Trump said. “And enjoy your life after, governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump threatened to pull federal funding from Maine after Governor Janet Mills stood up to his executive order pushing out trans women and girls from women’s sports ( Reuters )

Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order to end “the dangerous and unfair participation of men in women’s sports” by directing federal law enforcement agencies to take “immediate action” against schools and associations that “deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms,” according to a summary from the White House.

During a signing ceremony surrounded by young girls, Trump claimed that the “radical left” has “waged an all-out campaign to erase the very concept of biological sex and replace it with a militant transgender ideology.”

The order followed a sweeping order impacting virtually every aspect of public life for trans Americans by erasing “gender” as a concept across federal agencies and effectively denying the existence of transgender, intersex and nonbinary people. Separate executive orders target gender-affirming healthcare for trans people under 19 and ban trans service members from the U.S. military.

Following several lawsuits targeting his anti-trans agenda, the administration was blocked from transferring trans women to men’s facilities and upending healthcare for young trans people, while judges across the country have condemned what they see are explicitly prejudicial actions aimed at removing trans people from public life.

open image in gallery Maine Governor Janet Mills told Trump ‘see you in court’ after he threatened to pull federal funding from the state after his ban on trans women and girls from women’s sports ( AFP via Getty Images )

His executive order threatens to withhold funding for schools where transgender athletes participate on women’s teams and orders major athletic organizations to ensure no trans athletes are competing. The administration also is pressuring the International Olympic Committee to ban global trans athletes from entering the United States, threatening to deny visas for trans athletes for the Olympic games.

In a statement before the meeting, Mills said Maine “will not be intimidated by the president’s threats.”

“If the president attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of federal funding, my administration and the attorney general will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides,” Mills said.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a statement that any attempt by the president to cut federal funding to the state “would be illegal and in direct violation of federal court orders.”

“Fortunately, the rule of law still applies in this country, and I will do everything in my power to defend Maine’s laws and block efforts by the president to bully and threaten us,” Frey said.