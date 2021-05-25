NYC prosecutors convene grand jury to decide on potential Trump criminal charges as probe intensifies, report says

The Manhattan district attorney has convened a grand jury to decide if President Donald Trump should be indicted on criminal charges related to his business dealings, The Washington Post reports.

The panel was convened recently, the publication reports, and will meet three days per week for the next six months to discuss the criminal probe into Mr Trump and other executives within the Trump Organization. They will likely hear other cases besides the one related to the former president during this time.

Manhattan’s current district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr, has been investigating the Trump Organization for the last two years on a number of issues, including hush-money payments, tax payments, and property valuations.

Convening the grand jury was an indication that the investigation has ramped up in recent months, and Mr Vance and his team could have evidence a crime has been committed either by Mr Trump or other business executives.

More follows ...