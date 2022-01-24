Trump mocked over video that shows him ordering applause at Mar-A-Lago brunch

Former president Donald Trump is facing backlash on social media after a video showed him asking people to clap for him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

In a video shared by PatriotTakes, a website which tracks right wing media on Sunday, Mr Trump can be seen raising his hands asking a crowd seen dining to clap for him.

When the crowd starts to cheer and clap for him, Mr Trump can be seen showing a thumbs up and moving away.

“Trump asking for applause from the Mar-a-Lago brunch crowd. Sad,” said the tweet by PatriotTakes.

“In other words, ‘please clap.’ Same energy as Jeb Bush,” it added.

The video reminiscent of another from the 2016 campaign trail when Republican Jeb Bush had similarly been captured on video asking the crowd to applaud.

At a public speech in New Hampshire, Mr Bush had asked the crowd to “please clap” after his speech was met with silence.

Users on social media on Sunday likened Mr Trump’s video with the 2016 video to mock him.

Author Grant Stern tweeted, “Even Jeb Bush wouldn’t clap for this.”

Another user tweeted, “Please.....please clap.....where have I heard that before????”

Political campaign consultant Fred Wellman tweeted, “Jimmy Carter builds houses for the poor. Clinton has a foundation. Bush has a think tank and paints portraits of veterans. Obama has a foundation.”

“Trump begs for applause at brunch at his gaudy golf club.”

Talk show host David Pakman mocked the video.

The video was also mocked by other social media users.

One user wrote, “Trump asks for applause like he asks for votes: shamelessly”.

Another user wrote, “Look at #Trump the clown, begging for attention and applause. He is such a clown!”