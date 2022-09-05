Jump to content
Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Monday 05 September 2022 17:17
A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president.

The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice.

Though legal experts and the government have said a special master — a court-appointed third party charged with reviewing materials to determine whether they should be shielded by attorney-client privilege — was not warranted after Mr Trump demanded one two weeks following the search of his home, Judge Cannon said she was granting his request in part because of the “undeniably unprecedented nature of the search of a former President’s residence,” the “importance of maintaining institutional trust” in the justice system, and what she described as “the interest in ensuring the integrity of an orderly process amidst swirling allegations of bias and media leaks”.

More follows...

