A joint investigation by the House committees on Oversight and Veterans’ Affairs found that three members of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort improperly influenced decisions at the Department of Veterans Affairs, the committee chairs announced on Monday.

In a news release, Oversight Committee chairwoman Rep Carolyn Maloney and Veterans’ Affairs chair Rep Mark Takano alleged that the three men “violated the law and sought to exert improper influence over government officials to further their own personal interests.”

Ike Perlmutter, Marc Sherman, and Dr Bruce Moskowitz played a “secret role” in VA decision-making, including “developing VA initiatives and programs...[such as] a ‘hugely profitable’ plan to monetize veterans’ medical records”, the committee chairs wrote.

Emails obtained by the committee through contacts

More follows...