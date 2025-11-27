Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of six Democratic lawmakers who filmed a widely seen video urging troops to “refuse illegal orders” have seen a spike in fundraising since Donald Trump accused them of sedition and federal agencies began probing their efforts.

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, a former Navy combat pilot and NASA astronaut involved in the video effort, was for a time the top fundraiser on the ActBlue platform on Tuesday, a person familiar with platform metrics told Newsweek.

Kelly, who is facing a potential court martial for his involvement in the video, has explicitly fundraised off the threats from the Trump administration.

“I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than about protecting the Constitution,” Kelly wrote in a message from the Democratic National Committee. “Call this what it is: Political persecution.”

All told, Kelly and his allies have offered at least a dozen text or email fundraising pitches mentioning his role in the controversy, according to an analysis from the Washington Examiner.

open image in gallery Sen. Mark Kelly and Sen. Elissa Slotkin have issued fundraising appeals referencing the recent controversy over their participation in a video this month urging military members to uphold their oaths to the Constitution and refuse illegal orders, an effort that infuriated the Trump administration ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA analyst who is among the group of lawmakers facing a potential FBI interview over the video, had a similar message in a fundraising effort of her own.

In the message, Slotkin claimed such threats were “exactly why we made that video in the first place.”

“President Trump believes in weaponizing the federal government against his perceived enemies and does not believe laws apply to him or his Cabinet,” the appeal added.

The video clip, which featured Kelly and Slotkin, as well as Representatives Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Chris DeLuzio of Pennsylvania and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, immediately touched a nerve with the Trump administration, prompting the president to make violent comments about the lawmakers involved.

open image in gallery The president has accused the six lawmakers who participated in the video of carrying out sedition that could be punishable by death ( Getty )

President Trump claimed the video amounted to “seditious behavior, punishable by death” and reshared a post that read, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD.”

Those involved have defended their participation.

“I refuse to be intimidated out of defending the country I love,” Slotkin wrote on X.

The Michigan lawmaker has said her office faced a wave of death threats over the ongoing controversy.

In the video, the legislators, all former members of the military or intelligence community, claimed “threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home.”