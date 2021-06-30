Trump calls on Mark Milley to resign after top US military officer thrust into ‘critical race theory’ debate

Donald Trump has called for the resignation of Mark Milley as the nation’s top military official, a position that the former president appointed him to, after the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff offered a rebuke to right-wing culture war attacks on “critical race theory” that broadly encompass any examination of systemic racism.

In a statement, the former president falsely claimed that Mr Milley “went to Congress and actually defended Critical Race Theory being shoved down the throats of our soldiers.”

He said that Mr Milley must resign and “be replaced with someone who is actually willing to defend our Military from the Leftist Radicals who hate our Country and our Flag.”

The statement issued from his Save America campaign follows Mr Milley’s testimony to the House Armed Services Committee, where US Rep Matt Gaetz asked how the Pentagon will “think about critical race theory,” an academic theory that seeks to critically examine the role of institutional racism that Republicans and right-wing media have used as a catch-all term for discussing racism, slavery, diversity, gender and other civil rights issues.

A coordinated campaign among special interest groups in local schools has been amplified by right-wing media and aided by dozens of newly formed local and national groups, conservative think tanks, law firms and GOP lawmakers weaponising unfocused rage around “critical race theory” into a political tool ahead of 2022 elections.

Mr Milley said that the US Department of Defense does “not teach critical race theory.”

“We don’t embrace critical race theory, and I think that’s a spurious conversation,” he said. “We are focused on extremist behaviors and not ideology – not people’s thoughts, not people’s political orientation. Behaviors is what we’re focused on.”

US Rep Michael Waltz also referenced a seminar at West Point about “understanding whiteness and white rage.”

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it,” Mr Milley said, pointing to the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January, fuelled by Mr Trump’s false “stolen election” narrative.

“So what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out,” he said.

More follows...