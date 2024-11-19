Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly privately acknowledged that his controversial choice for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, may not pass Senate confirmation given the outgoing congressman’s reputation.

In private conversations with confidants, Trump has admitted that his choice will take some convincing of senators and he has begun making phone calls to pressure them, the New York Times reported.

Since nominating the outgoing Florida representative and loyalists for the high-ranking law enforcement position, Trump has been met with critical media headlines and outrage from the public.

open image in gallery President-elect Donald Trump admits privately that the odds don’t favor Matt Gaetz getting confirmed as attorney general, according to a report ( AP )

Many have raised concerns over the Justice Department’s closed investigation into Gaetz’s alleged sex trafficking of a minor and the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into Gatez’s alleged sexual misconduct with a minor. Thus far, Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and the House ethics report has not released its findings yet. Though many are pressuring the committee to release the report before Senate confirmation hearings.

Gaetz, 42, has denied all wrongdoing, claiming the investigation is based on “lies.”

Part of the far-right faction of congressmen, Gaetz is most well-known for sending the House into chaos last year when he led the effort to oust former speaker Kevin McCarthy. But even before that, Gaetz had a reputation for pushing the envelope.

One Republican congressman called Gaetz “abhorrent.” Another congressman told NBC News Gaetz was unserious.

Attorney general is among the most powerful positions in the executive branch, responsible for enforcing federal law, giving legal advice and opinions to the president and heads of other executive departments and occasionally appearing before the Supreme Court.

The position is often carefully chosen by the incoming president and a team of advisors. Trump has apparently abandoned that tradition in choosing Gaetz.

open image in gallery Gaetz, pictured with Trump during his New York criminal trial, has been a loyal ally to the president-elect ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Though Trump is aware the odds are not in his favor regarding Gaetz holding the top law enforcement officer position, the president-elect is standing by his decision. As part of his strategy to appoint loyalists to his cabinet, he has implored a tactic to tap enough controversial and extreme choices that they all cannot be blocked.

Trump has tapped other controversial individuals for cabinet-level positions, such as vaccine skeptic and health conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services Secretary, former congresswoman and Russian state media favored Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence.

With so many questionable choices, some senators may be willing to approve a few of Trump’s picks.

Gaetz may be confirmed if some senators can be convinced to side with Trump. However, should Gaetz fail the Senate confirmation, the president-elect will need a backup plan and undoubtedly he is already thinking of a Plan B.