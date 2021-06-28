Trump reacts angrily to reports McConnell asked Barr to stop him spreading election conspiracies
Graeme Massie
Monday 28 June 2021 20:16 comments
Los Angeles@graemekmassie
Trump Fires Back At Bill Barr After He Claimed His Election Fraud Claim Were ‘Bulls***’
Donald Trump has reacted angrily to reports that Mitch McConnell asked William Barr to stop him spreading election conspiracies.
Mr McConnell urged the then-attorney general at the end of 2020 to publicly speak out as he feared Mr Trump was damaging the GOP’s hopes in the Senate runoff election in Georgia, according to a forthcoming book.
Now the one-term president has hit out at the Senate minority leader in a new statement.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies