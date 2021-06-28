Trump reacts angrily to reports McConnell asked Barr to stop him spreading election conspiracies

Donald Trump has reacted angrily to reports that Mitch McConnell asked William Barr to stop him spreading election conspiracies.

Mr McConnell urged the then-attorney general at the end of 2020 to publicly speak out as he feared Mr Trump was damaging the GOP’s hopes in the Senate runoff election in Georgia, according to a forthcoming book.

Now the one-term president has hit out at the Senate minority leader in a new statement.