Trump met with boos and cheers at McGregor vs Poirier fight

Former President Donald Trump was met with boos, cheers, and chants of “U-S-A” when he arrived for the McGregor vs Poirier UFC fight in Las Vegas.

The loud chants and cheers largely overshadowed the boos of Mr Trump as he entered the T-Mobile Arena through the fighter’s tunnel with UFC president Dana White late on Saturday.

Mr Trump and Mr White have been friends for a long time. The then-president became the first elected officeholder to ever attend a UFC event when he went to UFC 244 in New York in 2019, USA Today reported. Unlike in Nevada, Mr Trump was greeted with more boos than cheers in his home state.

Mr White spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, pushing for his reelection. The UFC boss told reporters that having the former president at UFC 246 was just “two friends, who are fight fans, watching a fight”.

Mr Trump was escorted to a seat near the octagon, close to the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft.

Donald Trump Jr shared a video from the event.

Mr Trump arrived for the final three fights at the packed arena.

Other celebrities who attended the fight included Dave Chappelle, Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, Jared Leto, Steve Aoki, Jackass’ Steve-O, Baker Mayfield, and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Former US President Donald Trump attends UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Conor McGregor ended up losing to Dustin Poirier by doctor stoppage in the main event of UFC 264. The Irishman was unable to continue after injuring his ankle towards the end of the first round.