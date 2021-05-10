Former President Donald Trump is being mocked for calling Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winning horse, a ‘junky.’

“So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!” said Mr Trump on Sunday.

Since 2020, Mr Trump has been claiming that the 2020 US presidential elections were rigged in favour of Joe Biden. His claim, backed without any evidence, is believed by many of his hardcore supporters.

His comment came after the trainer of the Kentucky Derby winner, Bob Baffert, revealed that Medina Spirit, in a post-race drug test, was found positive for betamethasone, an illegal substance.

It was found that the horse had 11 picograms of the illegal substance which is beyond the legal limit allowed in the Kentucky event.

Mr Baffert, a Hall-of-Fame trainer, while expressing his shock said: “Yesterday I got the biggest gut-punch in racing for something I didn’t do. It’s disturbing. It’s an injustice to the horse,” reported Raw Story.

On 1 May, Medina Spirit had won the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, making Bob Baffert the winningest trainer in the race’s 147-year history, with seven victories.

The 68-year-old trainer said Medina Spirit has “never been treated with betamethasone.” Medina Spirit has not been disqualified from taking part in the next race.

In September 2020 too, a horse trained by Mr Baffert had tested for the same substance.

Mr Trump’s comments came under severe criticism on social media with many mocking him. For instance, Aaron Rupar, a journalist, tweeted: “Is he... is he aware that Medina Spirit is a horse?”

While Exavier Pope, a lawyer, replied to him: ”You gotta stop sharing this man’s words on here bro.”

Some social media users even asked for a drug test to be conducted on the former president as well.