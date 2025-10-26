Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former advisor to President Donald Trump hypothesized that there may be a surprise meeting between the president and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as Trump begins his Asian tour.

“Well, it’s…always expect the unexpected with Donald Trump, right? And so there’s not a meeting scheduled,” KT McFarland, a former deputy national security advisor for Trump, told Newsmax Saturday.

“But President Trump had had an outreach meeting with the North Korean president during his first term,” McFarland, a former Fox News host, added.

“And it was very successful because, as a result of that meeting, the North Koreans stopped testing nuclear weapons. They stopped testing missiles.”

McFarland continued: “So he was able to really buy the good faith of the North Koreans as a result of that meeting.”

open image in gallery There may be a surprise meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a former Trump advisor says. The last time the two leaders met was during Trump’s first term as president in 2019 ( Getty Images )

“Maybe President Trump is going to do that again,” she added.

The 79-year-old president arrived in Malaysia on Sunday to attend the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, and oversaw a historic “peace deal” between Cambodia and Thailand, which he said would save millions of lives.

The five-day tour of Asia, which includes stops in Japan and South Korea, will culminate in a highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to try to de-escalate the ongoing trade war.

The only meeting more consequential could be between Trump and the North Korean leader.

Before the trip, Trump seemed to indicate that he was ready to sit down with Kim, telling reporters on Air Force One, “I would if you want to put out the word. I’m open to it.”

“I had a great relationship with him,” Trump added.

open image in gallery McFarland previously worked as a Fox News host before serving as an advisor to Trump during his first term as president ( Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

If the meeting were to take place, it would mark the first time the two world leaders have met since 2019, when they met at the Korean border village of Panmunjom. The two leaders met three times during Trump’s first term as president.

While there has been no official confirmation of a meeting between Trump and Kim, many have speculated that one would take place after South Korea's unification minister, Chung Dong Young, told lawmakers this month that it was possible they could meet in the Demilitarized Zone.

The new liberal South Korean government has repeatedly urged Trump to take the lead in reopening dialogue with Kim.