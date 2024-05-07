Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Adult film star Stormy Daniels told jurors in a Manhattan criminal courtroom on Tuesday that Donald Trump told her in 2006 that he didn’t “sleep in the same room” as his newlywed Melania.

In her highly detailed testimony on Tuesday, the adult film star discussed the lead-up to her sexual encounter with Mr Trump in a hotel room in July 2006. The former president has repeatedly denied that the affair ever happened.

Mr Trump, then 60 years old, talked with the then-27-year-old adult film star for nearly two hours that evening, according to Ms Daniels.

At one point, Ms Daniels told the court that Mr Trump showed her a photo of his wife Melania, whom he married in January 2005.

“Don’t worry about that,” he told her, according to Ms Daniels. “Wdon’t even sleep in the same room.”

Barron Trump, the son of Melania and the former president, was born in March 2006, just four months after the alleged affair with Ms Daniels.

At the start of the trial, the former president complained that the ongoing criminal trial in Manhattan would caused him to miss Barron’s high school graduation ceremony on 17 May. New York Justice Juan Merchan has allowed the trial to adjourn that day to let him attend.

Now, Mr Trump is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at a fundraiser for the Minnesota GOP, according to KFGO.

A courtroom sketch of Daniels testifying ( AP )

Mr Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to his former attorney Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Ms Daniels, so-called “hush money” intended to ensure her silence about the affair during the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump’s reimbursement payments to Cohen were falsely labelled as “legal expenses,” according to prosecutors.

After meeting at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006, Mr Trump asked Ms Daniels if she would have dinner with him.

“No, with an expletive in front of it,” she remembered thinking at the time, according to her testimony on Tuesday.

Melania Trump has come up in previous testimony during the trial.

Former longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks told the court last week that Mr Trump “was concerned about the story” regarding his affair with former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

“He was concerned how it would be viewed by his wife, and he wanted me to make sure that the newspapers weren’t delivered to their residence that morning,” she said last week.