Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump clammed up and changed the subject when a reporter on Air Force One asked him if he bought first lady Melania Trump a Valentine’s Day gift.

Trump and the first lady were traveling back to Washington, D.C. Monday evening from Mar-a-Lago after spending the weekend at the Florida resort.

In a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One, Trump was asked whether he had any Valentine’s Day plans with the first lady, and the president appeared not to hear the question.

“Did I what?” he asked.

“Did you do anything for Valentine’s with her? Did you give her flowers?” the same reporter followed up.

Trump then pulled an awkward expression and said, “Better not tell you that. Goodbye, everybody,” while laughing. “That’s the toughest question.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump clammed up and changed the subject when a reporter on Air Force One asked him if he bought first lady Melania Trump a Valentine’s Day gift ( Getty Images )

He then changed the subject and began to tout Melania’s film.

“No, she’s…I’m proud of the fact her movie’s so successful. It’s a tremendous hit,” the president said, before moving on to praise his wife for her work with children caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“She does some very consequential work. I think you’re going to see in the end that she’s going to go down as one of the truly great first ladies when you see what she’s doing with Russia, Ukraine,” Trump added. “She’s done a good job; she works very hard.”

Melania was spotted with Trump at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Valentine’s Day, where the president was filmed dancing solo to a live band as they played Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

The couple made a rare joint appearance Friday at Fort Bragg, where Trump mused he was considering moving to “someday.”

open image in gallery Trump dodged questions about whether he bought Melania a Valentine’s Day gift, and instead touted her movie ( Getty Images )

“Maybe I'll, maybe I'll move here with our great movie star ... with our First Lady,” he said.

Turning to his wife, he said: “We'll move to Fort. Bragg. Would you like that, darling?”

The first lady laughed and seemed to nod.

“It’s a possibility — actually, it's not a bad idea, because we love it,” he added.