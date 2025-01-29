Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meta will pay Donald Trump roughly $25 million as part of a settlement agreement resolving a 2021 lawsuit, brought after the company suspended the president’s Facebook accounts.

Trump filed the suit after his accounts were taken offline in the wake of the January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol.

Sources familiar with the agreement, told

The president signed the settlement agreement Wednesday, the sources said.

open image in gallery Zuckerberg (left) was present at Trump’s inagauration alongside fellow billionaires including Jeff Bezos (center) and Elon Musk (far right) ( AP )

It comes just over a week after Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg was seen alongside fellow billionaires and tech bros at Trump’s inauguration.

In recent months the pair have seemingly repaired their previously frosty relationship, with Zuckerberg visiting the president for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida shortly after the election as part of several efforts to soften relations between Meta and the incoming administration.

Meta also donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.

The sources told the WSJ that the President had raised the matter of the lawsuit with Zuckerberg at the end of their dinner in November and implied that it had to be resolved before he could be “brought into the tent.”

open image in gallery Pictures of insurrectionists including the infamous ‘Q shaman’ who stormed the Capitol on Jan 6 ( Getty Images )

Zuckerberg returned to Florida in early January for a day of mediation, during which time Trump reportedly stepped out briefly to face sentencing in his high-profile hush money trial.

Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended in 2021 because of posts he made around January 6.

In the days leading up to the violent insurrection, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building, he repeatedly used the platforms to make false claims that he won the 2020 election and allege widespread election fraud, which was later found to be false.

The subsequent lawsuit against Meta was one of a series of legal actions that Trump brought in July 2021, months after leaving office. He also sued Twitter, now X and owned by Elon Musk, and YouTube.

“Censorship runs rampant,” the 2021 complaint against Meta read, “and the result is a chilling effect cast over our nation’s pressing political, medical, social, and cultural discussions.”

Trump sought an injunction ordering Facebook to reinstate their accounts, as well as removing all warning labels from their content.