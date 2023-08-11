Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen reveals he’s considering running for Congress

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s former attorney, is reportedly weighing a run for Congress.

“I am interested and there’s a multitude of folks encouraging me to run,” the former president’s former fixer told Semafor.

Mr Cohen told the outlet that he would run as a Democrat. “I’m still contemplating the run,” Mr Cohen confirmed to The Independent, but said he wouldn’t be divulging any further details, like a timeline or what would sway his decision one way or another, at this time.

Mr Cohen told The Independent that he has been living in Manhattan since 1991. He lives on the East side of Manhattan, according to Semafor, meaning he would run against Rep Jerry Nadler in the 12th congressional district. Mr Nadler is the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and has served in Congress since 1992.

A potential congressional run for Mr Cohen would be particularly interesting during the next election cycle, as he is likely to be a key player in the Manhattan trial against Mr Trump involving hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Mr Cohen admitted to paying Ms Daniels hush money payments during Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign — after being directed by Mr Trump to do so. The former president was indicted in March by a grand jury and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges for falsification of business records.

Mr Cohen has been an outspoken critic of Mr Trump in recent years, and the pair have been engaged in ongoing legal battles. Earlier this month, Mr Trump was called to sit for a September deposition as part of his $500m lawsuit against his former attorney, claiming that he has “suffered vast reputational harm as a direct result of Defendant’s breaches.”

Last month, Mr Trump reached a settlement with Mr Cohen over $1.3m in unpaid legal bills.