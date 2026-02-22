Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump reposted a message calling Michelle Obama a “racist” and ranted against a former high-ranking official in Barack Obama’s administration as he prepares to face Democrats in Congress at the State of the Union address.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, the president reposted a message from far-right activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer describing the former first lady as an “anti-white racist.” In his own caption, the president took aim at another Black woman in the same administration: former White House adviser Susan Rice.

Threatening Netflix to fire Rice, who serves on the company’s executive board, Trump wrote: “Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences.”

Loomer’s post was must more extensive and urged the president to kill an upcoming merger between Warner Bros. and Netflix, which the far-right activist feared would expand the Obamas’ influence within both companies. The former president and his wife own a production company, Higher Ground Productions, which produces a variety of content on Neftlix’s platform.

Of the Obamas, Loomer wrote: “[P]ositive messaging of the Democrats' upcoming witch hunts against Trump from Barack Hussein Obama ... and his anti-White racist wife Michelle ... would likely be blasted across all streaming services as the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions continues to grow within Netflix.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump shared a statement from far-right activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who accused Michelle Obama of being ‘anti-White’ ( Getty )

The two posts came in response to Rice warning that companies seen as guilty of cozying up to the Trump administration would face consequences of their own if Democratic lawmakers retake the House and Senate in midterm elections this fall — along with the White House in 2028.

She made the comments on a podcast hosted by Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney fired by Trump during his first term.

“If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to, you know, play by the old rules, and, you know, say, ‘Oh, never mind. We’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you’ve violated, all, you know, the laws you’ve skirted.’ I think they’ve got another thing coming,” Rice said.

open image in gallery Loomer, known for her own use of racist language, urged the president to kill an upcoming merger between Warner Bros. and Netflix to strike at the Obamas’ production company ( Getty Images )

Trump’s apparent support for Loomer’s description of Michelle Obama as “racist” comes as he has continues to refuse to apologize for a scandal that enveloped him this month around the posting of a bizarre AI video from his Truth Social account depicting her and her husband as apes.

The racist depiction of the nation’s first Black president was immediately condemned by politicians on both sides of the aisle, forcing the White House to offer a defense, then walk it back entirely and delete the post.

Republicans on the Hill were clearly uncomfortable with the video and called its posting a mistake. Sen. Tim Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, called it racist.

The former president responded on a podcast, stating that “it's important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling.

Trump has blamed the post on a staffer who has access his Truth Social account, Natalie Harp, whom he said did not watch the video fully before posting it to his account.

In a statement to reporters on Air Force One, Trump claimed to have watched part of the video and sent it to his team for review and a possible post on his account. He denied seeing the part of the video where the former president and former first lady appeared.

“I gave it to the people, generally they’d look at the whole thing but I guess somebody didn’t and they posted it. And then we deleted it,” said Trump.

open image in gallery Former President Barack Obama said most Americans believe Trump sharing a video depicting the former first couple as apes is ‘deeply troubling’ ( AFP/Getty )

This isn’t the first time he’s taken content or advice directly from Loomer, either.

The far-right activist found herself with new access to the Oval Office in 2025 as Trump returned to the White House and used it to direct a purge of figures tied to Michael Waltz, then-Trump’s national security adviser, for supposed disloyalty.

Loomer has also supported a loyalty-driven purge of officials across other parts of the government, with one notable victim being the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey. His daughter, Maurene, was fired from the Department of Justice in July.

Through her constant, vitriolic attacks on Democrats, Loomer has faced her own accusations of racism, including in the fall of 2025, when she was widely condemned for hurling a racist slur at Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, whom she called a “ghetto Black B****.”