Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump appeared to mouth an expletive and stick up his middle finger after being heckled at an automotive plant in Michigan.

In a video obtained Tuesday by TMZ, the president was accosted by the off-camera heckler at the Ford factory in Dearborn, who can be heard calling him a “pedophile protector” – in apparent reference to the administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

Trump seemingly mouths “f*** you” back at the worker before walking off, waving and smiling.

The heckler has been identified by The Washington Post as TJ Sabula, a 40-year-old line worker at the factory. He is a member of the United Auto Workers Local 600 in Dearborn.

open image in gallery Donald Trump mouthed an expletive and stuck up his middle finger after being heckled at an automotive plant in Michigan ( AFP/Getty )

Sabula told the publication, “As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever,” even though he said he’s been suspended from his job pending an investigation into the matter.

The worker claims he has been “targeted for political retribution” for “embarrassing Trump in front of his friends.”

White House director of communications Steven Cheung said the president’s reaction was “appropriate.”

“A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” Cheung told The Independent in a statement.

open image in gallery At the time of the incident the president was taking a tour of the Ford F-150 plant, for which he was joined by Bill Ford, company’s executive chairman and grandson of Henry Ford, and Jim Farley, the company’s president and CEO ( AFP/Getty )

The Independent has also contacted Ford for comment.

At the time of the incident, the president was taking a tour of the Ford F-150 plant, for which he was joined by Bill Ford, the company’s executive chairman and grandson of Henry Ford, and Jim Farley, the company’s president and CEO.

Despite the heckling, elsewhere on the tour, workers were seen cheering and taking selfies with the president, according to The Washington Post.

Trump later gave a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

open image in gallery The heckler has been identified by The Washington Post as TJ Sabula, a 40-year-old line worker at the factory ( Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images )

The criticism of Trump as a “pedophile protector” comes after the administration and the Department of Justice continue to deal with the fallout from the president’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein – the disgraced financier.

Trump has consistently denied having ties to Epstein and has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing, but the subject has dogged the first year of his second presidency and caused a schism among his MAGA supporters.

The likes of Marjorie Taylor Green and Thomas Massie defied the White House to force a November House vote compelling the Department of Justice to release all unclassified files connected to Epstein.