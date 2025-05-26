Mike Johnson dismisses Trump corruption concerns: ‘Everything’s out in the open’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared blasé over concerns that Donald Trump is using his presidential power to help line his pockets, arguing that, unlike Joe Biden, the president does “everything out in the open.”

While speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union Sunday, the GOP congressman rushed to the president’s defense over alleged conflicts of interest stemming from a recent private dinner with top investors in his meme coin, $TRUMP.

Brushing off Trump corruption concerns, Johnson instead took aim at the “Biden crime family.”

The Republican questioned whether people could buy access to the former president through his son, Hunter Biden, despite a House Republican report concluding that there was no evidence of impeachable offenses or wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

“The difference, of course, is that President Trump does everything out in the open. He’s not trying to hide anything,” Johnson said. “There's no shell companies or fake LLCs or fake family businesses. He’s putting it out there, so everybody can evaluate for themselves.”

open image in gallery House Speaker Mike Johnson heaped on praise for Trump's 'transparency' during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday ( CNN/X )

Trump threw a black-tie gala for the top 220 buyers of his meme coin Thursday night at his Virginia golf club. The president flew in on Marine One and spoke at a lectern emblazoned with the presidential seal.

The White House argued that it was a “private” event and he was “attending it in his personal time.”

With the guest list for Thursday’s cryptocurrency dinner firmly under wraps, several lawmakers voice ethical concerns about investors' potential to sway the president on crypto policy.

When pressed about the public being made aware of who attended the president’s dinner, Johnson conceded, “I guess.”

Johnson said that he had no knowledge of the dinner due to his busy work schedule shepherding Trump’s one “big, beautiful bill” through the House last week, before adding that Trump has “nothing to hide.”

open image in gallery Activists protest against alleged influence-peddling corruption outside Trump National Golf Course earlier this month ( AP )

“I mean, again, I don’t know anything about that dinner. I do know that President Trump is the most transparent president in the most transparent administration, probably in history. He has nothing to hide,” he said.

It’s not the first time that Johnson has attempted to distance himself from Trump’s meme coin venture.

On May 14, Johnson told reporters that he knows nothing “about the meme coin thing.”

“I don’t know, I can just tell you that, I mean, President Trump has nothing to hide. He’s very upfront about it,” he said. “There are people who watch all the ethics of that, but I mean, I’ve got to be concerned with running the House of Representatives.”