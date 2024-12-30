Trump endorses Mike Johnson for House Speaker days before crucial vote
Representatives will decide who holds the gavel to lead the House with a slim Republican majority
Donald Trump has endorsed House Speaker Mike Johnson for another term.
The Republican congressman “is a good, hard working, religious man,” Trump wrote at the end of a lengthy statement on Truth Social celebrating his “landslide” victory and denigrating his opponent Kamala Harris for picking up endorsements from Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey and Al Sharpton.
“He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN,” Trump wrote Monday. “Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!”
The president-elect’s key endorsement ahead of Friday’s vote to determine who wields the gavel sends a clear signal to House Republicans to line up behind Johnson, who has faced some resistance from the GOP’s far-right flank after inter-party chaos nearly derailed a must-pass spending bill hours before a government shutdown.
“Thank you, President Trump! I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always,” Johnson wrote in response to Trump’s announcement. “Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America. The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let’s get to work!”
Johnson, if he survives a vote to remain speaker of the House of Representatives, will be tasked with navigating the slimmest of Republican majorities while Trump, his allies and a fired-up base will demand swift passage of the incoming president’s agenda in Congress.
The congressman from Louisiana can only afford to lose two Republican votes in the speaker election, with all Democratic representatives expected to maintain their opposition.
This is a developing story
