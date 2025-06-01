Trump’s birthday military parade could cause $16 million of damage to DC’s streets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s birthday military parade could cause as much as $16 million worth of damage to the streets of Washington, D.C., officials estimate.

The June 14 parade, which will celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary, is being held on the president’s own 79th birthday and will cost around $45 million. That price tag includes the estimated damage.

Trump himself has called the cost of the parade “peanuts compared to the value of doing it.”

Organizers say that the parade will consist of around 130 vehicles, including 28 M1A1 tanks, 28 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 28 Stryker armored fighting vehicles and artillery launchers being towed.

A flyover of the U.S. capital will be undertaken by more than 50 helicopters, while 7,000 soldiers will march in the streets. There will also be at least eight bands, three dozen horses and two mules.

U.S. Army personnel load and secure military tanks for transport to Washington, D.C., Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Fort Cavazos near Killeen, Texas ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Army has said that it will cover all repair costs to the District’s streets, which it estimates will be $16 million, according to NBC News.

It has already said that it would place thick metal plates as long as 20ft down where tanks will turn on the parade route, at a cost of $3 million.

Earlier this week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was “concerned” about the scope of damage that the tanks and armored vehicles could cause.

"These are, for the most part, local streets, and if they're rendered in unusable, we have to make them usable,” she said.

"Probably we would fix it and then go seek our money from the Fed," she said. "That gives me some concern about fronting costs and waiting for them to get back."

Trump told NBC News’ Meet the Press earlier this month that the 90-minute parade would be well worth its eye-watering cost.

“We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world. And we’re going to celebrate it,” Trump insisted.