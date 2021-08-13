Trump mocked after sending out another bizarre press release asking ‘do you miss me yet?’ in all caps

Former president Donald Trump began his Friday by issuing a statement asking Americans: “DO YOU MISS ME YET?”

The tweet was posted by spokesperson Liz Harrington because the one-term, twice-impeached ex-commander-in-chief was banned from Twitter for his role in the 6 January violent insurrection at the US Capitol.

In the statement, Mr Trump listed the challenges facing the US — some exaggerated — before asking if Americans if they wished he was still president.

"Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world,” he wrote. “DO YOU MISS ME YET?"

Putting the unhinged use of all caps aside, Twitter users were quick to mock Mr Trump and remind him of his own failings as president — namely, 600,000 deaths from Covid-19 through a lack of leadership on his part.

“600,000 dead Americans could not be reached for comment,” wrote one user.

“Shouldn’t you be in jail?” asked another.

A chorus of tweets saying “no”, “nope”, and “not even a little bit”, were posted in reply to Ms Harrington’s tweet.

Some questioned whether the release of the statement via a surrogate on the platform was a violation of the Twitter ban.

One user noted: “[The Former Guy] is right where he’s most comfortable. After completely failing in office and losing Congress for his party, he gets to play golf, grift, and take potshots at the good man who’s actually trying to make America great again.”

“What are your plans for fixing this, Asshole? Naw you’d rather grift, complain and beg for attention,” wrote another.

“Lies lies lies. You are not missed,” replied one user to the post with a picture of Mr Trump at a rally captioned “If I lose to Joe Biden, you’ll never see me again.”

Incidentally, Mr Trump’s statement comes on the day on which some of his most die-hard followers believe that he will be reinstated as president due to a QAnon conspiracy theory circulated by, among other people, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman even reported in June that the former president was telling people he would be reinstated by August.

In response to Ms Harrington’s statement on Friday a Twitter user asked: “Shouldn’t he be getting ready for his reinstatement?”.

Another posted: “Whatcha wearing for Reinstatement Day? A white robe and hood?”

Previous QAnon conspiracy theories have said that Mr Trump would retake the presidency during Joe Biden’s inauguration on 20 January and again on 4 March.

His followers have been disappointed on both occasions.