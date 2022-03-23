Trump rescinds his endorsement of Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate race

Former president Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement of Rep Mo Brooks in Alabama’s Senate race, citing the arch-conservative’s rhetoric on the 2020 presidential election.

“If we forget, the Radical Left Democrats will continue to Cheat and Steal Elections,” the former president said. “The 2020 Election was rigged, and we can’t let them get away with it.”

Mr Trump had endorsed Mr Brooks in 2021 in the Republican primary to replace retiring Sen Richard Shelby, and Mr Trump took credit for his initial surge in the polls.

“When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who “brilliantly” convinced him to ‘stop talking about the 2020 Election,’” he said in a statement.

Mr Brooks was one of Mr Trump’s biggest apologists in Congress and spoke at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on 6 January 2021 before supporters of the former president marched to Capitol Hill and breached the complex in a riot. Last year, Mr Brooks spoke at a Trump rally before the president took to the stage and told supporters to put the 2020 behind them to focus on future elections.

“There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud election in 2020. Folks, put that behind you,” he said. “Look forward. Beat them in 2022. Beat them in 2024.”

In response, supporters booed the congressman.

“All right, well look back at it but go forward and take advantage of it,” he said. Mr Trump cited that moment in his statement.

“When I heard his statement, I said, ‘Mo, you just blew the Election, and there’s nothing you can do about it,’ he said. “Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate.”