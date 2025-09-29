‘Candy from a baby’: Trump threatens all foreign and Hollywood movies filmed outside the US with ‘100% tariff’
Trump blames California for ‘stolen’ U.S. movie industry as theaters still limp through recovery from Covid
Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his plans to levy tariffs as high as 100% on movies filmed outside of the United States, whether they are produced by foreign-owned film companies or Americans.
The president wrote on Truth Social that the fault of America’s supposedly “stolen” movie business lay with California’s Democratic governor, whom he frequently targets for scorn.
He added that the would be imposing a 100% tariff to stop what he called a “never ending problem”, though it was not stated when those tariffs would be put into place.
“Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” he wrote.
The president originally made a threat to tariff the film industry in May of this year.
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
