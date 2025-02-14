Donald Trump’s infamous mugshot hangs just outside of the Oval Office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump appears to have hung his own mugshot along a hallway just outside of the Oval Office.

The infamous booking photo, which appears to be a New York Post front page, was spotted hanging proudly as the president welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House.

The viral mugshot, showing a scowling Trump, raising an eyebrow while looking straight at the camera, was seen in press photographs behind the head of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on Thursday.

Trump was photographed at Fulton County jail in August 2023 after surrendering on racketeering and conspiracy charges of plotting to overturn the state's 2020 election results. He was released on a $200,000 and denies all allegations.

Afterwards, he decried the sprawling case - which has since been paused - as "a travesty of justice.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump's mugshot was seen outside the Oval Office as he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday ( AFP via Getty Images )

Prosecutors alleged that Trump, along with more than a dozen allies, "knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome" of the 2020 election in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case against Trump in February 2021, was dismissed from the case in December over a “significant” conflict of interest.

The mugshot bears an uncanny resemblance to the president’s official portrait last month, which also shows him scowling, eyebrows raised as his eyes stare down the barrel of the camera.

Modi became the fourth world leader to visit Trump at the White House during his second term as president.

The interaction with U.S. and Indian journalists marked a rare unscripted moment for the Indian leader, who has largely avoided interactions with the media throughout his 11 years in power.