President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are eager to audit the gold store that remains in Fort Knox with Musk even promising his followers a live video walkthrough.

During a gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One Wednesday, Trump said: “We’re going to Fort Knox, the fabled Fort Knox, to make sure the gold is there... If the cold isn’t there, we’re going to be very upset.”

That echoed comments made by Musk on X in response to a message from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday in which he remarked how “cool” it would be to do a video walkthrough.

“Who is confirming that gold wasn’t stolen from Fort Knox? Maybe it’s there, maybe it’s not,” the chainsaw-wielding billionaire added. Fort Knox, which is spread across 109,000 acres, is not open to the public with “no one person” knowing how to open the vaults, according to the U.S. Mint.

Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also poured cold water on the dynamic duo's plans during an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday saying he has no plans to go to Fort Knox and that according to all recent audits, the 143.7. million ounces of gold that should be there, are there.

open image in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he wants to check on the gold reserves in Fort Knox ( REUTERS )

“I can tell the American people on camera right now, there was a report, September 30th, 2024, all the the gold is there. Any US senator who wants to come and visit it can arrange a visit through our office,” Bessent said.

According to Fort Knox’s official website, it has been years since a large withdrawal of gold has occurred.

“The only gold removed has been very small quantities used to test the purity of gold during regularly scheduled audits. Except for these samples, no gold has been transferred to or from the Depository for many years,” the website reads.

Conspiracy theories regarding Fort Knox and its reserves of bullion have spread for years, it’s not clear how Musk and Trump came upon this current one.

Musk reiterated his proposal for X-streamed coverage inside the facility writing on X Thursday: “The ratings on a live broadcast of Fort Knox would be (fire emojis).”

The Independent contacted the U.S. Mint for comment.