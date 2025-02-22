The US agencies hit hardest by Trump and Musk’s layoffs so far

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration has initiated a massive downsizing of the federal workforce, impacting over 20,000 employees.

Coupled with approximately 75,000 buyouts, this dramatic reshaping of the 2.3 million-strong federal workforce appears to be gaining momentum, spearheaded by President Trump and advisor Elon Musk.

The administration has yet to release official figures on the total number of dismissals. The layoffs have disproportionately affected employees with less than one year of service, who lack the job security afforded to longer-serving staff members.

Here are details on some of the layoffs at federal departments and agencies gleaned by Reuters reporters so far.

DEFENSE DEPARTMENT

The Pentagon said on Friday it would cut 5,400 jobs next week. The cuts are a fraction of the 50,000 job losses that some had anticipated but they might not be the last. Darin Selnick, a top Pentagon official, said the agency will implement a hiring freeze and could ultimately reduce its 950,000-strong civilian workforce by 5% to 8%.

INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE

The Internal Revenue Service on Thursday started the process of firing 6,700 employees, a source told Reuters, largely affecting workers hired under the Biden administration as part of an effort to target fraud among wealthy taxpayers. Republicans opposed the expansion, arguing it would lead to harassment of ordinary Americans.

Overall, the tax-collecting agency has about 100,000 employees.

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR

Around 2,300 workers were laid off from the Interior Department, sources said, including about 800 people from the Bureau of Land Management, which manages millions of federally owned acres for uses ranging from oil and gas development to timber harvesting, recreation and cultural preservation.

Overall, the department employs more than 70,000 people and oversees 500 million acres (202.3 million hectares) of public lands, including dozens of national parks.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

The U.S. Forest Service, a division of the Agriculture Department which manages millions of acres of national forests and grasslands, is firing 3,400 probationary employees, equal to 10% of its workforce, people familiar with the plans said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that it accidentally fired several employees working on the federal government’s response to the H5N1 avian flu outbreak and that it was attempting to rescind those layoffs.

open image in gallery Donald Trump poses with his White House buffet ( White House )

Workers at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which supports agricultural science and technology research, and the Economic Research Service, which produces reports and data on the farm economy, have also been fired, sources said.

The extent of layoffs across the Agriculture Department, which employs nearly 100,000 people, remained unclear.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

About 45% of recently hired employees still considered probationary at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were laid off, a source told Reuters.

The Associated Press reported that nearly 1,300 CDC staff members had been fired, comprising one-tenth of the agency’s workforce.

At the National Institutes of Health, 1,165 people, mostly probationary employees, were laid off, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

Workers at the Food and Drug Administration were also let go, STAT News reported. The exact number of FDA staff members who lost their jobs was unclear.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC, NIH and the FDA as well as Medicare and Medicaid, has more than 80,000 employees. Around 5,200 of them have lost their jobs, STAT News reported.

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

More than 1,000 workers were let go from the Department of Veterans Affairs, which provides health and other benefits to millions of military veterans.

The department was trying to rehire some employees who worked on the Veterans Crisis Line after Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth raised concerns, she said on X. Another Democratic senator, Patty Murray, said about 30 workers were rehired at an agency that operates a Pacific Northwest hydroelectric dam, after the firing of 200 employees caused a public outcry over the reliability of the power supply.

The department employs more than 450,000 people and oversees more than 1,500 healthcare facilities.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

About 700 workers have been laid off at the Department of Energy, the agency said on Wednesday. Sources have told Reuters that as many as 2,000 workers have been informed they were being laid off and that managers were told to provide evidence for why some of those should be re-hired.

On Feb. 14, sources said 325 workers had been sent notice that they had been laid off from the National Nuclear Security Administration, an Energy Department office that manages the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal and secures dangerous nuclear materials around the world.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump stands behind the Resolute Desk during a ceremonial swearing-in for US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

But after a public uproar and a scramble by the administration to hire back some of these employees, fewer than 50 workers from the agency were ultimately purged, the Energy Department said on Sunday.

Overall, the Energy Department has about 14,000 employees and 95,000 contractors.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

The Environmental Protection Agency has fired 388 probationary employees. The agency, which enforces laws like the Clean Air Act and works to protect the environment, said the job cuts were made after “a thorough review of agency functions in accordance with President Trump‘s executive orders.”

FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

The FAA fired more than 300 employees out of its workforce of 45,000, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X, as questions rise around air traffic safety amid a spate of recent plane accidents.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

At least 160 recent hires at the Department of Education have been notified of their termination, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Trump has called for the dissolution of the entire department and its 4,400 employees, though Congress would need to approve.

While local and state governments hold sway over most educational issues in the United States, the federal department provides billions of dollars in student loans and grants for higher education as well as funding for students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students. The department also enforces civil rights laws.

COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the regulator charged with monitoring large national banks, told staff on Friday it was firing 76 probationary employees. In 2024, the OCC reported 3,630 full-time employees, according to its website.

CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU

The independent Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which is responsible for consumer protection against banks, debt collectors and other companies in the financial sector, has been largely shuttered after the Trump administration ordered it to halt all activity.

Roughly 140 to 200 of the agency’s probationary and so-called term employees have been fired, people familiar with the matter said.

GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION

About 100 employees at the General Services Administration received termination letters, according to sources. The independent agency, which manages the government’s real estate portfolio and oversees most government contracts, has more than 12,000 workers.

OFFICE OF PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT

All probationary employees at the Office of Personnel Management, which handles human resources for the U.S. government, were fired in a group call that included around 100 people, sources said.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

At least 45 probationary employees at the Small Business Administration were fired in a letter seen by Reuters. The agency, which employs several thousand people, provides support for small businesses and entrepreneurs.