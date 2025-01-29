Trump tells Musk to 'go get' NASA astronauts who were 'left stranded' by Biden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump demanded SpaceX boss Elon Musk “go get” two NASA astronauts who, the president claims, were left “abandoned in space” by the Biden Administration.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been stuck on the International Space Station since June 2024 after their Boeing Starliner became beset with issues. The mission, which was intended to last eight days, has now lasted more than eight months.

Extending beyond Musk’s remit as head of the non-governmental Department of Government Efficiency tasked with cutting $1 trillion from the federal budget, Trump called on his First Buddy to bring Williams and Wilmore back from the thermosphere.

“I have just asked Elon Musk and @SpaceX to ‘go get’ the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration,” he wrote on Truth Social late on Tuesday, taking a swipe at his predecessor.

He continued: “They have been waiting for many months on @Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!!”

open image in gallery NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore embraced the holiday spirit with some festive gear aboard the ISS ( Instagram )

Hours before Trump broadcast his request, Musk publicly accepted the challenge.

“The @POTUS has asked @SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the @Space_Station as soon as possible,” the billionaire wrote on X. “We will do so. Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long.”

Responding to a comment that the Biden Administration hated Musk more than they wanted to rescue the astronauts, the MAGA loyalist replied, “True”.

Though it wasn't immediately clear what the new timeline was, a SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon was originally planned to retrieve the astronauts in February, before it was moved to “no earlier than late March 2025,” NASA said last month.

A previous SpaceX rescue mission faced problems, causing Musk’s company to temporarily ground its Falcon 9 rockets in September.

open image in gallery Trump has called on his First Buddy Elon Musk to return Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to Earth ( via REUTERS )

Musk has been especially close with the president ever since endorsing the GOP candidate in July, after the first attempt on Trump’s life during a Pennsylvania rally.

The Silicon Valley stalwart spent over $250m on political donations to help Trump retake the White House last week, primarily through donations to his super-political action committee, America PAC.

He continued to cozy up to the president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, staying in a $ 2000-per-week cottage on its grounds ever since Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris at the ballot box in November.