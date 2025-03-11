Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump vowed to label people who vandalize Tesla vehicles as “domestic terrorists” on Tuesday, as he gave reporters what appeared to be part-press conference, part car commercial.

The president appeared outside the White House alongside Elon Musk, hailing Tesla as “a great American company” and said that those who messed with it would be put “through hell.”

During the photo-op-turned-briefing, which took place in front of several Tesla models and a Cybertruck, Trump addressed reports that vehicles all over the country had been targeted since he and Musk returned to office.

Tesla facilities and individual owners across the U.S have reported seeing an increase in vandalism and arson attempts against the vehicles. Repeated incidents occurred at a Tesla store and service center in Loveland, Colorado, the most recent of which occurred on Friday, according to CNBC.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, along with his son X on the South Lawn of the White House ( AP )

Asked about reports that some believed the vandals should be labeled domestic terrorists, the president replied: “I'll do it. I'm going to stop them… because they're harming a great American company. I've stuck up for a lot of American companies.”

He continued: “I do favors for all… when you heard an American company, especially a company like this, applies so many jobs that others are unable to do, when you do that, those people are going to go through a big problem when we catch them.

open image in gallery Trump had said he would buy a Tesla as the company’s stock price has continued to fall in recent weeks ( AP )

“And we have a lot of… you got a lot of cameras up, we already know who some of them are. We're going to catch up and they're bad guys. They're the same guys that screw around with our schools and universities. The same garbage.

“And no, we're going to catch them and let me tell you, you do it to Tesla and you do it to any company. We're going to catch you and you're going to go through hell.”

Trump also spoke about his “First Buddy” Musk, saying the world’s richest man had been “treated very unfairly by a very small group of people.” “I just want people to know that he can't be penalized for being a patriot,” he said.

open image in gallery The president said those who vandalize Tesla vehicles would ‘go through hell’ ( AP )

"Markets are going to go up and they're going to go down but, you know what, we have to rebuild our country." He went on to say that he would buy a Tesla, but admitted he would not be driving because, as president, he is not allowed to drive.

“I haven’t driven a car in a long time. And I love to drive cars,” he said. “But I’m gonna have it at the White House, and I’m gonna let my staff use it, I’m gonna let people at the place use it, and they’re all excited about it.”

For his part, Musk vowed that Tesla would be doubling its vehicle output in the U.S. over the course of the next two years “As a function of the great policies of President Trump and his administration, and as an act of faith in America.”

open image in gallery Trump said he had recently bought a Tesla for his granddaughter ( AP )

The president added that he had bought a Cybertruck for his 17-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump last year. After climbing into a red Tesla Model S, he could not resist returning to familiar territory.

"You think Biden could get into that car? I don't think so,” he said.

Joe Biden test-drives electric Ford pickup truck

However, while president, Biden did test drive an electric car, in his case a Ford.

While Trump has not driven for a long time, he is known to love vehicles, famously sitting in a truck outside the White House during his first term, and being driven around in a garbage truck during the 2024 election campaign.