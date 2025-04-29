Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is looking to end a major regulatory policy that has helped keep Elon Musk’s electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla afloat for years, as the self-proclaimed “First Buddy” prepares to step back from the administration.

So far, the president has been protective and even promotional of his advisor’s brand, having staged a strange photo-op and sales pitch outside the White House, and even branding those who vandalized the vehicles as “domestic terrorists.”

However, according to CNN, the Trump administration is now mulling over axing both federal emissions regulations and the stricter standards in states, including California, that are set to ban the sale of traditional gas vehicles by 2035.

This would be bad news for Musk and Tesla, as the regulations have previously allowed the company to claim hundreds of millions of dollars of regulatory credits.

Regulatory credits, also known as emissions credits or carbon credits, are given to manufacturers by governments for producing and selling zero-emission vehicles, including EVs.

open image in gallery Donald Trump is looking to end a major regulatory policy that has helped keep Elon Musk’s electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla afloat for years – as the billionaire tech boss prepares to step back from the administration ( AFP via Getty Images )

It is possible for companies such as Tesla to sell them to other manufacturers, who need them to meet emission standards and avoid being fined.

On Monday, Tesla’s Q1 earnings report showed a profit of $409 million, CNN reported, though this was only possible due to the sale of $595 million of regulatory credits. Without those sales, Tesla lost around $186 million.

If Trump follows through on his reported plan to nix the regulations, Tesla would no longer be able to claim or sell their credits.

open image in gallery Recent months have been engulfed controversy for the Tesla brand, caused by Musk and his ties to the Trump presidency ( AFP via Getty Images )

Since 2021, Tesla has made some $8.4 billion from selling the credits, and ensuring it remained profitable even in Q2 of 2021 through to this year, when it has dipped into a negative balance for the first time since then.

This is despite the controversy surrounding the brand, exacerbated by Musk’s ties to the Trump presidency.

In recent months, Tesla sales have nosedived internationally, with the stock market tumbling after Trump’s announcement of so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs. Though the majority of Teslas are made in the U.S., they still rely on parts shipped in from abroad.

open image in gallery Recent months have seen a massive uptick in violence against Tesla vehicles and showrooms across the U.S., with perpetrators of such destruction branded ‘domestic terrorists’ by the White House ( Getty Images )

On the customer side, it appears that Musk’s link to the administration via his controversial Department of Government Efficiency may also be turning off those who would previously have considered buying a vehicle.

The brand’s Cybertrucks, which start at around $80,000 and cost up to over $100,000, have also been hit by concerns over safety and quality, resulting in a series of recalls.

It comes as Musk announced he would be reducing his time with the DOGE, beginning next month, following the poor Tesla results.

In an earnings call last Tuesday, he said that the ongoing Tesla, consisting of nationwide protests and violent vehicle attacks, left him with two options: Let the government’s waste and fraud continue or fight it.