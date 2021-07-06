The "reinstatement" theory that Donald Trump will return to the White House now has an exact date, thanks to the man who says he inceptioned the idea into the former president’s mind.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims that by the morning of Friday, 13 August, Mr Trump will be president again and it "will be the talk of the world".

"Going, ‘Hurry up! Let’s get this election pulled down, let’s right the right. Let’s get these communists out’, you know that have taken over,” he told Brannon Howse of Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network, as flagged by the left-wing activist group Patriot Takes.

The specificity is in stark contrast to Mr Lindell’s comments to The Daily Beast in June that the August date was "subjective", but that he hoped the proof would come out by the end of the month.

The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported on 1 June that Mr Trump was telling people he expects to be reinstated by August.

The next day, Mr Lindell told The Daily Beast that he "probably" inspired the idea after publicly saying the ex-president would be reinstated, which he said in late March during the War Room podcast of Steve Bannon.

“The month of August, for this, is subjective,” Mr Lindell told the outlet. “It is my hope that Donald Trump is reinstated, after all the proof comes out, by the end of August, but I don’t know if it’ll be that month, specifically. I started saying August … about four weeks ago. That was my estimation."

That estimation now has become a prediction, which Mr Lindell said will also change results for senators and likely flip control of the upper chamber of Congress away from the Democrats.

"Right now the biggest concern is, get this election pulled down, Donald Trump won, I mean it’s pretty simple, OK, and there were many down-ticket too that they did too and stuff, you’ll find all that out," he said.

Mr Lindell did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment on what, exactly, would happen by 13 August and how.

He previously said his lawyers should have "something ready" to bring to the US Supreme Court by July, which is how he landed on August for Mr Trump’s surprise comeback.