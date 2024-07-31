Watch live as Trump addresses National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago

Support truly

Watch live as Donald Trump addresses the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago on Wednesday 31 July.

The Republican presidential candidate is speaking at the country’s largest annual gathering of Black journalists in effort to bolster his standing that has divided the group’s members.

Mr Trump’s first-ever appearance at the annual convention comes a week after the 2024 election was shaken up by Joe Biden’s decision to drop out.

The group, founded in 1975, regularly invites presidential candidates to address its annual gathering, but Mr Trump is the first Republican to accept the offer since George W Bush spoke at a conference they co-hosted in 2004.

Some members said the group should not offer a platform to the candidate, who has previously denigrated the work of Black journalists, sometimes in personal terms.

A protest was expected outside the venue where Mr Trump was scheduled to speak.

He has regularly criticised the city’s largely Democratic political leadership for Chicago’s levels of street violence.