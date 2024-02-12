✕ Close Supreme Court Justice Kagan questions Colorado ruling to disqualify Trump

Donald Trump has been rebuked by President Joe Biden after proclaiming during a campaign rally in South Carolina that he would “encourage” Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to any country that is “delinquent” in meeting its financial commitments to Nato.

President Biden was incensed by the remarks, commenting: “Serving as commander-in-chief is the ultimate responsibility and one that should weigh heavily on the individuals that hold this office.

“Trump’s admission that he intends to give Vladimir Putin a greenlight for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault against a free Ukraine, and to expand his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic States are appalling and dangerous.

“Sadly, they are also predictable coming from a man who is promising to rule as a dictator like the ones he praises on day one if he returns to the Oval Office.”

Mr Trump was also chastised by his primary opponent Nikki Haley, who warned him not to “take the side of a thug”, while his rhetoric drew a divided reaction from his fellow Republicans.

The candidate otherwise spent the Super Bowl weekend vainly courting the support of pop superstar Taylor Swift.