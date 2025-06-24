Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Tuesday has again refused to state whether he would commit the United States to continued support of the mutual defense provision in the NATO treaty that saw America’s allies come to her aid after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on New York and Washington.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to The Hague for the alliance’s annual leader-level summit, the president was asked if he was still committed to Article Five of the North Atlantic Treaty, which states that an attack against one member is considered an attack against all of the organization’s 32 member nations.

Trump, who often refused to voice U.S. support for the collective defense pact during his first term — and only did so begrudgingly when pressed on the matter — declined to say for sure.

He replied: “It depends on your definition. There's numerous definitions of Article Five. You know that, right?”

The president added that he was nonetheless “committed to being ... friends” with the other members of the alliance because he had “become friends with many of those leaders” and was “committed to helping them.”

When pressed to explain his comments and given another chance to voice support for mutual defense, he told reporters he was “committed to saving lives” and “committed to live and safety” while promising to give his “exact definition” of Article Five once he arrived in The Hague rather than doing so “on the back of an airplane.”

Trump’s ambiguous language on American support for the bedrock commitment of NATO membership — the pledge for all member nations to aid any member that faces an attack — is the latest example of his tendency to hedge on the matter or even voice hostility to the defensive alliance, which he has long incorrectly described as a sort of protection racket in which other nations pay “dues” to the organization.

His hostility to NATO dates back to his first visit to the annual gathering in 2017, when he groused that other members of the bloc weren’t paying what he called their “fair share” because they weren’t yet meeting a targeted amount of defense spending as a percentage of gross domestic product.

That target, set at two percent of GDP nearly two decades ago, has been reached by at least 23 of the 32 members as of last year.

But the organization is poised to raise the commitment to five percent of GDP at this year’s summit, giving Trump a major win — and a cudgel with which he can potentially bully other members by threatening to withhold U.S. assistance in the event of an attack on a nation that isn’t hitting that target.

A White House official said Trump “intends” to push the group to set the “historic five percent defense spending pledge,” calling it something that would “strengthen the Alliance's combined military capabilities and ensure greater stability in Europe and the world.”

