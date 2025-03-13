Watch live: Trump meets Nato chief after Musk calls for US to exit alliance
Watch live as Donald Trump meets Nato secretary general Mark Rutte at the White House on Thursday, 13 March, after Elon Musk called for the United States to leave the alliance.
The head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) took to X to write “I agree” to a post stating “It’s time to leave NATO and the UN."
Mr Musk, the richest person in the world, appears to have significant sway in the Trump administration, joining the president for a cabinet meeting and press conferences in the Oval Office.
European leaders have shared their concerns regarding Mr Trump’s commitment to the alliance, specifically about Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.
Days after his inauguration, Mr Trump said the US was protecting members of the alliance, but they were “not protecting us.” The president once again pushed for NATO members to spend five percent of their GDP on defense, a level far above the current two percent goal and a level that no member state, including the US, currently satisfies.
