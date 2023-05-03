Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former President Donald Trump grew angry with a correspondent for NBC News this spring and ordered that they be kicked off his plane for asking about his ongoing hush money probe.

The incident reportedly occurred on 25 March, according to Vanity Fair, and resulted from repeated questions from NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard about the case that was at that time nearing an official indictment. The ex-president would go on to be charged with 32 criminal counts of falsifying business records to hide a hush money scheme.

According to audio obtained by Vanity Fair, Hillyard questioned Mr Trump during a gaggle aboard “Trump Force One” as it sat on the ground in Waco, Texas, following the president’s rally there on 25 March. After suggestions that he was growing frustrated or anxious about the probe, Mr Trump grew visibly incensed and ordered Hillyard to stop asking questions.

“We did nothing wrong...This is fake news, and NBC is one of the worst. Don’t ask me any more questions,” Mr Trump said.

But Hillyard returned to the questions about 10 minutes later into the informal gaggle, according to Vanity Fair, which drew the ex-president’s anger.

“I don’t want to talk to you...Do you hear me? You’re not a nice guy,” said Mr Trump. When Hillyard again persisted in his line of questioning, the president then barked: “Alright, let’s go, get him out of here...Outta here. Outta here.”

More follows...