Trump lashes out at Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating Biden so soon after election: ‘F*** him’

The former president condemned the Israeli leader for a lack of loyalty

Jade Bremner
Friday 10 December 2021 14:27
Comments
Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Biden after election

Donald Trump launched a verbal attack on Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying "f*** him" when asked about Mr Netanyahu congratulating President Biden on his election win.

"He has made a terrible mistake,” Mr Trump added.

In an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, about his book Trump's Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East, Mr Trump was candid about the state of his relationship with the Israeli leader.

"Nobody did more for Bibi. And I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi," Mr Trump said about Mr Netanyahu. "But I also like loyalty," said the former US president while being interviewed in Mar-a-Lago last Spring. "The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he congratulate him, he did it on tape. And it was on tape."

Mr Netanyahu posted a clip congratulating President Biden on Twitter. Mr Trump recalled that his wife Melania was the first to see Mr Netanyahu’s post and told her husband about it. Melania Trump said, "Wow, look at this”, recalled Mr Trump.

Recommended

Mr Trump when on to share his anger about Mr Netanyahu being the first person to congratulate Joe Biden, “because this was an election in dispute, it's still in dispute. The first person who congratulated was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with," he said speaking of his Middle East peace plan, in which he brokered agreements with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Mr Trump also signed the Golan Heights order, recognising an occupied area as Israeli instead of Syria.

"Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake,” said Mr Trump.

Leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro did not immediately congratulate President Biden. "They felt the election was rigged,” said Mr Trump. "I haven’t spoken to him since," said Mr Trump of the Israeli prime minister, "F**k him”.

While Mr Trump has repeatedly claimed the 2020 election was rife with fraud, there is no evidence for the former president’s baseless claims.

Asked whether he would be running for a second term in 2024, Mr Trump responded: “We’ll see. Maybe I will have a second term. We’ll see what happens. I am not making any plans.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in