Fox News anchor gushes over Trump’s new hairdo, calls it ‘the winds of winning’

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner seemed incredibly impressed on Wednesday over the new hairstyle Donald Trump unveiled this week at Mar-a-Lago, quipping that it’s the “winds of winning” and that it showed he was “leaning into the victory” of his election.

On Tuesday, a video of the president-elect seemingly rocking a different hairdo began circulating on social media. In the clip, taken at Trump’s Palm Beach club, the incoming president appears to have just completed a round of golf and is holding a Make America Great Again baseball cap as he greets supporters.

What caught the attention of social media was that rather than his signature hairspray-laden golden coif, Trump’s hair appeared slicked back into a mullet. While many observers figured this was just due to him wearing a hat while playing 18 holes, others wondered if he had indeed changed up his famous do.

During Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News midday roundtable show Outnumbered, the panelists decided to debate whether this was a case of Trump debuting a new haircut or just a case of hat hair.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner praised Donald Trump’s hat hair, describes it as the “winds of winning” ( Fox News )

Co-host Emily Compagno noted that Trump has kept the “same iconic hairdo” since the 1980s, claiming it ranked alongside Elvis Presley and Farrah Fawcett as “one of history’s most iconic cuts.” She then asked the other hosts what they thought occurred with the president-elect’s hair this week.

“He did not have access to a mirror. I think he’s going to be mortified. It doesn’t look bad, but it’s not a new hairstyle. It’s not like he went and got the Rachel,” former MTV VJ Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery remarked, referencing the style made famous in the 1990s by Jennifer Aniston.

“What’s the Rachel?” Faulkner wondered, prompting Kennedy to explain that it came from the hit show Friends.

“Oh yeah! I actually didn’t watch that show, but I do remember her hair,” Faulkner reacted.

After Compagno exclaimed that Trump is “a golfer” and his hairstyle resulted from wearing a hat, Faulkner jumped in to give her take on Trump’s new look.

“It’s the winds of winning,” she declared as Compagno yelped in approval. “They have blown back his ‘do, and he is leaning into the victory.”

Compagno added: “That’s right! Soak up those winds of victory, President-elect!”

After the rest of the panelists agreed that Trump was likely just dealing with hat hair, Faulkner commented about the popularity of the MAGA caps.

“I mean, this man has probably sold more hats than anyone on the planet in recent years,” the veteran anchor proclaimed. “Again, you guys have thought a lot about the hat!”

While ostensibly a part of the conservative cable giant’s “straight news” division, Faulkner has made her pro-Trump allegiances explicitly clear in recent years. Earlier this month, for instance, Faulkner suggested that First Lady Jill Biden was flirting with Trump during a ceremony in Paris because “she gravitates to power.”

Still, the Fox News anchor has at times rejected the notion that she is partisan or biased, claiming she didn’t “have a dog in this race” between Trump and Kamala Harris and scolding a guest for calling her “far-right.”