Donald Trump’s remarks concerning Nato allies and Russian aggression have been slammed by Joe Biden as he urged the House of Representatives to act quickly on Ukraine aid.

Over the weekend, Mr Trump said if countries did not pay their fair share toward the alliance there would be no US protection and he would “encourage” Russia to do “whatever the hell they want”.

The president said his predecessor’s comments amounted to bowing down to a Russian dictator, calling them “dumb”, “shameful”, “dangerous”, and “unAmerican”.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block a ruling that struck down his “immunity” defence against prosecution for crimes allegedly committed in office, potentially teeing up the nation’s highest court to weigh in on another huge question hanging over his campaign.

Last week an appellate court ruling rejected his “immunity” claim against charges connected to the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.