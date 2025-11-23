Trump ramps up threats to ‘traitor’ Democrats for encouraging military members to defy unlawful orders: Latest
Trump renewed his call for federal intervention in the Chicago area
President Donald Trump has called for Democrats who urged the military to defy illegal orders to be jailed in a series of late-night Truth Social posts.
Trump labelled the Democratic lawmakers “TRAITORS” who “SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW” after accusing them of telling the military to “DISOBEY MY ORDERS.” In another post, he accused these Democrats of committing a “CRIME OF SERIOUS PROPORTION.”
This comes after a group of Democratic lawmakers published a video telling members of the military and intelligence community to “refuse illegal orders” on Tuesday. Trump claimed it was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” and in another post claimed such behavior is “punishable by DEATH.”
The Democratic lawmakers responded to Trump’s threats on Thursday, writing that what’s “most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law.” Trump later claimed he was “not threatening death,” but thinks “they’re in serious trouble.”
Meanwhile, Trump also renewed his call for federal intervention in Chicago on Saturday, citing “massive crime” in the area. The president accused Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson of “refusing Federal Government help for a situation that could be quickly remedied” in a Truth Social post.
Trump’s post comes after a 14-year-old boy was killed and eight other teens were injured in separate shootings late Friday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Trump claims people in Chicago are chanting his name and demanding he send in troops to crush ‘crime and rioting’
President Donald Trump claimed that Chicago residents have been chanting “bring in Trump” as a series of shootings in the Windy City this weekend prompted him to raise the prospect of sending troops into the city.
A 14-year-old boy was killed and eight other teenagers were injured in separate shootings late Friday in Chicago’s Loop, part of the city’s downtown, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Less than 24 hours after violence during a so-called “teen takeover,” Trump took to his Truth Social platform to condemn the violence and again raise the prospect of deploying federalized troops to Chicago, as he has already done in cities including Los Angeles and Washington D.C.
Recap: Why is Trump accusing Democratic lawmakers of 'seditious behavior'?
Six Democratic lawmakers, many of whom are veterans, published a video this week urging members of the military and intelligence community to “refuse illegal orders.”
President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that the video was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL.” In another post, Trump wrote: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”
The lawmakers responded to Trump’s threats in a statement on Thursday, writing that what’s “most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law.” Trump later claimed he was not “threatening death,” but that “they’re in serious trouble.”
Late Saturday, Trump also called for the Democratic lawmakers to be jailed.
Senator Elissa Slotkin, who appeared in the video, told ABC News on Sunday that she thinks Trump is “trying to get us to shut up because he doesn’t want to be talking about this.”
Democratic lawmaker who spoke out against illegal military orders addresses Trump's threats
Senator Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat who urged members of the military and intelligence community to “defy illegal orders” in a video with her colleagues this week, called President Donald Trump’s response a “tool of fear.”
On Truth Social this week, Trump labelled the video “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR,” and at one point claimed that sedition is “punishable by DEATH.”
"He's trying to get us to shut up because he doesn't want to be talking about this," Slotkin said Sunday on ABC News’ This Week.
"In fact, I would argue that one of the things that he's been doing by repeating it and talking about it is trying to distract us from the big stories of last week, which were the [Jeffrey] Epstein files and then the economy,” she added.
Mamdani addresses National Guard concerns
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has addressed concerns that President Donald Trump could send the National Guard to the city on NBC’s Meet the Press.
Mamdani said he told Trump that he trusts the NYPD to deliver on public safety. But Mamdani didn’t respond to a question about whether Trump ruled out sending in the National Guard during their meeting on Friday at the White House.
“I made it very clear what we wanted to do was to deliver public safety and affordability — the NYPD would be the ones to do so,” Mamdani said.
This comes after Trump told reporters Saturday that he has no immediate plans to send troops to New York City, but it remains a possibility.
“If they need it,” Trump said. “Right now, other places need it more, but if they need it — we had a very good meeting yesterday. We talked about that, but if they need it, I would do it.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Geneva today
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other U.S. officials are in Geneva today meeting with Ukrainian officials over Washington’s 28-point plan for ending the war
Kyiv has until Thursday to decide whether to accept the plan.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the talks below:
Ukraine war latest: US forced to deny Moscow came up with ‘pro-Russia’ peace plan
Republicans face brutal losses in key voter group over Trump migrant sweeps and affordability failure: ‘Just wake up’
Latino Republicans are warning the GOP that the 2025 elections earlier this month show that their party risks losing the gains President Donald Trump made with Hispanic voters in 2024.
Despite Trump’s rhetoric calling Mexicans rapists, drug dealers and criminals in 2016, he made significant inroads with Latino voters in his 2020 and 2024 campaigns. Those blocs helped him turn Florida from a swing state to deep red and flip states with large Mexican-American populations like Arizona and Nevada into his column.
Trump goes on late-night social media rant demanding Democrats who spoke out on military justice be jailed
Donald Trump issued another pair of calls for Democrats who spoke out against illegal orders to the military to be jailed late Saturday evening as he battles a sinking public image and unprecedented resistance within his own party on the Hill.
Trump boasts he has his ‘highest poll numbers’ ever – but some surveys show him sinking to a record second-term low
President Donald Trump boasted Saturday that he has the “HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS” of his political career, despite some recent surveys showing his approval rating is at its lowest point since his second term began.
Comment: Trump’s in trouble – and it’s not just Epstein tearing MAGA apart
There is something truly delicious about sitting on the sidelines and watching a really good political spat. It warms the cockles. And the epic falling-out between Donald Trump and the conspiracy-loving, fire-breathing, MAGA ultra, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has not disappointed.
ICYMI: Marjorie Taylor Greene announces her forthcoming resignation
Watch as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announces her forthcoming resignation:
