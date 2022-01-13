Trump news – live: Oath Keepers founder charged with ‘seditious conspiracy’ to storm Capitol on January 6
Follow the latest updates
The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has requested “voluntary cooperation” from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to provide information about his conversations with former president Donald Trump during the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.
However, McCarthy has refused to cooperate with the committee, citing the “illegitimate” investigation by the panel, in a statement hours after the request.
Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s only two Republicans, said her party’s House leader is attempting to “cover up” what happened on 6 January 2021 and that the committee would evaluate other options for obtaining his testimony. “I wish that he were a brave and honorable man,” she told CNN.
This came after Trump grabbed headlines for hanging up on an NPR journalist who challenged him with questions about the Capitol insurrection and his fixation on non-existent election fraud in 2020. He also drew attention with an interview in which he poured scorn on Republicans who refuse to say whether or not they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Follow live updates below
Kayleigh McEnany appears before Capitol riot committee
Kayleigh McEnany has reportedly testified before Congress’s 6 January insurrection committee, marking one of the highest-profile contributions to the investigation so far for a former Trump administration official.
On Wednesday, investigators reportedly virtually questioned Ms McEnany, who served as White House press secretary and a Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus has more.
Kayleigh McEnany appears before Capitol riot committee: reports
The committee has had trouble speaking with top Trump officials so far
Liz Cheney accuses McCarthy of ‘clearly trying to cover up what happened’ on January 6
Liz Cheney accused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of trying to cover up what happened during the insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January of last year.
Ms Cheney, who serves as the vice chairwoman of the select committee investigating the riot, made the remarks to CNN after Mr McCarthy rebuffed a request by the committee to provide information.
“I wish that he were a brave and honorable man,” Ms Cheney told CNN. “He’s clearly trying to cover up what happened. He has an obligation to come forward and we’ll get to the truth.”
Liz Cheney accuses McCarthy of
Comes after the January 6 committee requested an interview with the House Minority Leader
Liz Cheney nods at Oath Keeper arrests in January 6 probe
One half of the GOP contingent on the committee investigating January 6 nodded at today’s charge of the Oath Keeper’s founder and other members.
In response to the new indictments, Liz Cheney tweeted simply “seditious conspiracy”, in reference to the new charge that carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Joe Manchin praises Kyrsten Sinema’s refusal to tweak filibuster as voting rights bill stymied
Senator Joe Manchin praised fellow conservative Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s speech in which she indicated she would not vote to eliminate the filibuster to advance voting rights legislation.
Mr Manchin spoke with The Independent on the way to a meeting between President Joe Biden and Democratic senators as the White House seeks to enact legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms and the next presidential election.
“Very good,” Mr Manchin said of his colleague’s remarks. “Excellent speech.”
Erica Garcia and John Bowden have the story.
Manchin praises Sinema’s refusal to tweak filibuster as voting rights bill stymied
Exclusive: Joe Manchin, a key moderate vote for President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, calls Kyrsten Sinema’s speech ‘excellent’
Woman with loaded shotgun saying she ‘wanted to talk’ about January 6 arrested outside US Capitol Police HQ
Capitol Police arrested a woman they say turned up to their headquarters with multiple firearms saying she “"wanted to talk about information she had about" the January 6 attack.
Police said in a statement the Michigan woman illegally parked in front of their building on Wednesday when an agent saw a gun case in the vehicle.
Police allegedly discovered a cache of weapons and ammunition, including an unloaded .22-caliber rifle and .50-caliber muzzle loader, a loaded shotgun, and a pellet gun.
The woman, identified as Kery Lynn McAttee, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition and unlawful transportation of a semi-automatic rifle, police said.
"At this time, there is no evidence the 58-year-old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers," the Capitol Police said.
Oath Keepers founder and 10 others charged with ‘seditious conspiracy’ to attack US Capitol
The Justice Department has charged the leader of the “Oath Keepers” and another 10 defendants with “seditious conspiracy” in connection to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
The leader of the right-wing group, Steward Rhodes, 56, and another man, Eduard Vallejo, 63, were arrested on Thursday, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Another nine previously charged defendants also face the new charge of seditious conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, along with other offences.
According to the Justice Department indictment, Rhodes, of Texas, allegedly conspired with his co-defendants to forcefully oppose the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power.
The indictment alleges that Vallejo, of Arizona, along with other members, coordinated “quick reaction force” (QRF) teams stationed outside the city that were prepared to transport firearms and other weapons into Washington DC to support operations to forcefully stop the transfer of presidential power.
Oath Keepers founder and 10 others charged with ‘seditious conspiracy’ to attack US Capitol
The Justice Department has charged the leader of the “Oath Keepers” and another 10 defendants with “seditious conspiracy” in connection to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
More to follow.
Watch: Iran creates a bizarre video showing a CGI Trump targeted for drone strike while playing golf in Florida
A CGI animation threatening to assassinate Donald Trump by drone strike has reportedly been released by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
Titled “Revenge is inevitable”, the video threatening retaliation for the 2020 killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani was released by Iran’s Supreme leader, according to Iranian Americans for Liberty activist group.
The video shows a drone targeting Trump while he’s playing golf in Palm Beach at “Florida-Trump’s House”, in an apparent reference to Mar-a-Lago.
As the drone targets Trump’s back, a member of the group receives a text message saying “Soleimani’s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price”.
Sen Kyrsten Sinema ripped apart Democratic voters’ hopes of seeing changes to the filibuster that would allow voting rights legislation to pass in a speech on Thursday that reiterated her support for both the legislation itself and the 60-vote threshold that is keeping its passage an impossibility.
In a floor speech, the Arizona Democrat portrayed the Senate’s rule allowing members to block debate on legislation with a 41-vote minority as a necessary tool for safeguarding democracy in a time of unprecedented political divisions.
“I strongly support, and will continue to vote for legislative responses to these state laws,” said the senator.
But, she added: “I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country.”
The Independent’s John Bowden has more on the breaking news.
Sinema kills chance for filibuster change
Democratic senator’s statement puts much legislation out of reach
Sen Kyrsten Sinema ripped apart Democratic voters’ hopes of seeing changes to the filibuster that would allow voting rights legislation to pass in a speech on Thursday that reiterated her support for both the legislation itself and the 60-vote threshold that is keeping its passage an impossibility.
In a floor speech, the Arizona Democrat portrayed the Senate’s rule allowing members to block debate on legislation with a 41-vote minority as a necessary tool for safeguarding democracy in a time of unprecedented political divisions.
“I strongly support, and will continue to vote for legislative responses to these state laws,” said the senator.
But, she added: “I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country.”
The Independent’s John Bowden has more on the breaking news.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies