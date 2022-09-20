‘Complexion problem’ kept Trump from choosing Nikki Haley as secretary of state, book claims
Haley is considered potential 2024 presidential contender
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims.
In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
But in one conversation about the possibility of nominating her to serve as secretary of State, Mr Trump reportedly made negative comments about Ms Haley’s physical appearance, apparently referring to the former governor and ambassador’s face appearing rosy in a handful of her many media appearances.
According to the book, Mr Trump told then-chief of staff John Kelly that “the real reason [she was not selected] was the blotch marks on her cheeks”.
“She’s not good for me. She’s got that complexion problem,” Mr Trump reportedly said, adding: “It doesn’t look good.”
The comments are just one of many instances in which the former president has been accused of or was outright heard to have made derogatory comments about women based on their appearance. Mr Trump’s history of such comments dates back long before he was elected president in 2016, when the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape was released.
Ms Haley would serve as Mr Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations from January 2017 through December of 2018. She has broken with her former boss on a number of issues, most notably January 6, though she has not gone as far as some conservatives from her wing of the party such as former House Speaker Paul Ryan and endorsed Republicans who supported the president’s impeachment. She has, however, backed those who criticised Mr Trump after the attack on Congress.
In recent weeks the former governor and ambassador has been in Georgia, stumping on the campaign trail for Senate nominee Herschel Walker while ensuring that her own national profile remains relevant. The 50-year-old conservative is consdered a likely contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, particularly if Donald Trump chooses not to launch a third bid for the presidency.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies