Trump trolls Haley over Nevada primary loss: ‘She’ll soon claim victory’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has trolled Nikki Haley after her loss in the Nevada primary to “none of these candidates”.

The former UN ambassador and two-term governor of South Carolina did not campaign in the state, instead focusing on her home state which votes next.

She ran against “none of these candidates” and some notable names that had already dropped out of the race.

With just under 90 per cent of the results in, “none of these candidates” had taken 63 per cent of the vote; Ms Haley was on 30.5 per cent; former vice president Mike Pence had earned four per cent; and Senator Tim Scott had 1.3 per cent.

The former president was not on the ballot but will be on Thursday in a separate caucus in the state which is happening following a conflict between the state government and the Nevada Republican Party.

Tuesday’s loss is more of a symbolic defeat for Ms Haley, as no delegates are awarded following the contest.

Nevertheless, Mr Trump gleefully stuck the knife in on Wednesday morning, writing on Truth Social: “A bad night for Nikki Haley. Losing by almost 30 points in Nevada to ‘None of These Candidates.’

“Watch, she’ll soon claim Victory!” he added.

The former president’s slight against Ms Haley referred to her concession speech in the New Hampshire primary in which she claimed a win despite coming second to the former president by eleven points.

She argued that she had overperformed expectations. Mr Trump criticised her for appearing to have given a victory speech despite losing. Observers pointed out that Mr Trump has himself repeatedly claimed to have won an election he lost, the 2020 presidential election.

Dan Scavino, an adviser to Mr Trump, also tweeted out a photo of Ms Haley awarding herself a first-place medal.

The former UN ambassador is focusing all of her energy on her home state of South Carolina where she served as governor, and has vowed to stay in the race for the Republican Party presidential nomination even after Tuesday’s embarrassing outcome in the Silver State.

Her campaign pitch against both Mr Trump and President Biden is that they are both too old to lead the country, aged 77 and 81 respectively and that it is time for generational change. Ms Haley is 52.