Trump says he ‘ordered’ nuclear submarines to ‘region’ over Ukraine war rhetoric from Russia’s Medvedev

American nuclear missile submarines are always deployed as part of the U.S. nuclear ‘triad’

Andrew Feinberg
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 01 August 2025 18:47 BST
Comments
Trump: It’s ‘disgusting’ what Russia is doing to Ukraine

President Donald Trump on Friday said he was redeploying a pair of American “nuclear submarines” in response to belligerent statements made on X by former Russian president Dimitri Medvedev earlier this week.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said he was ordering the American boats to “the appropriate regions” due to what he called “the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia” and noted Medvedev’s status as a deputy chair of the Russian national security council.

Trump said the move was a precautionary measure “just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances,” he added.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to deploying Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines that form one third of America’s nuclear deterrence “triad” or the Los Angeles and Virginia-class fast-attack submarines that are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy ships and submarines.

Both the ballistic missile and fast-attack boats are nuclear powered, but only the Ohio-class missile submarines are known to carry nuclear weapons.

More follows...

