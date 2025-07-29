Trump briefed on NYC shooting and lauds NYPD officer ‘who made the ultimate sacrifice’
Calls shooter ‘crazed lunatic’ in comments posted to social media
President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement on the Monday evening shooting at a New York City skyscraper that left a police officer and three others dead before the gunman turned his weapon on himself and took his own life.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he’d been briefed on the shooting and expressed trust in law enforcement’s ability to “get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence.”
“My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York,” he said.
More follows...
