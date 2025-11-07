Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On the same day that Donald Trump unveiled plans to slash the consumer cost of weight-loss drugs, the president issued a new directive banning obese foreigners or people with diabetes from obtaining visas to visit the United States.

The new guidelines instruct visa officers to reject applicants who may be eligible for public benefits, as part of the president’s hard-line crackdown on immigration.

The guidance, which was issued by cable to embassies across the United States and seen by KFF Health News, identifies people with obesity or diabetes as being a “public charge.”

“You must consider an applicant’s health,” the order read. “Certain medical conditions — including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions — can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care.”

open image in gallery Trump plans to ban obese foreigners from getting visas to visit the US, while also cutting the prices of weight-loss drugs for Americans ( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images )

Charles Wheeler, a senior attorney for the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, told The Los Angeles Times that the guidelines are likely only to be applied to visitors seeking permanent residency in the U.S.

However, the attorney expressed concerns over the guidance ordering visa officers to determine whether an applicant’s health problems could cause them to seek government assistance.

“That’s troubling because they’re not medically trained, they have no experience in this area, and they shouldn’t be making projections based on their own personal knowledge or bias.”

The news came shortly after Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office and confirmed that his administration had reached an agreement with the manufacturers of what he had previously described as “the fat shot drug.”

The president confirmed that he was “thrilled” to make “tremendous cuts” and “drastic discounts” on GLP-1 diabetes medications for Americans who receive support on Medicare and Medicaid. The discounted drugs will be sold on an upcoming government website, TrumpRX, as part of the deal inked by GLP-1 makers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

open image in gallery The new plans identify people arriving in the US with diabetes as being a ‘public charge’ ( Getty Images )

“It's a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans,” he said.

According to Trump, the cost of Wegovy would plummet from $1,350 per month to $250 per month, while Zepbound would fall from $1,080 to $346. Eli Lilly’s weight-loss pill will also retail for $149.

After confirming the new prices, he looked around the room and asked, “Did I do a good job?”

However, there was some disagreement during the press conference over just how much weight the scheme will help Americans to shed.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who previously claimed that drugmakers were trying to sell Ozempic “because we’re so stupid and so addicted to drugs,” said that it could cause the country to lose a collective 125 million pounds in weight.

Dr Oz, the administrator of the CMS, claimed that the real amount that Americans could stand to lose could measure as high as “135 billion pounds.”