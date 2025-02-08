Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After years railing against immigrants coming to America, Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to prioritize the U.S. resettlement of white South Africans suffering from what he called “government-sponsored race-based discrimination.”

Trump also shut down all funding for the country, much of which is used to battle AIDS.

Afrikaners, architects of the historically brutal discriminatory system of apartheid in South Africa, would be resettled in America through the U.S. refugee program, which Trump had suspended by executive order on his first day in office, according to his order.

Trump accused the South African government in his order of discriminating against the white Afrikaaners, descendants of the largely Dutch, colonists who arrived in the country in the 1600s and imposed apartheid against the overwhelming majority of Blacks living there until 1994.

Trump raged in his order that South Africa’s government is seizing “ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation” and enacting “countless government policies designed to dismantle equal opportunity” in employment, education and business.”

He wrote that the U.S. cannot support the government of South Africa’s “commission of rights violations in its country.”

Donald Trump speaks earlier this week before signing a previous executive order, this one barring transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girls’ sports ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

South Africa's government has denied private land confiscations or racially motivated discrimination. Officials have said the government is looking at unused or publicly owned land to give citizens help who suffered generations of apartheid.

The Washington Post has reported that private land is confiscated only “rarely,” and is intended to address the disparities imposed for generations by apartheid on Blacks.

Afrikaners, who make up only 8 percent of the population, own three-fourths of the country’s farmland, while Blacks, who comprise 80 percent of the population own just 4 percent of agricultural land, according to the country’s 2017 land audit, The Post noted.

In a post on X Monday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Trump’s earlier attacks on the country, saying the land measure is “not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process.”

South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land.



The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal… — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 3, 2025

Later he vowed in his state of the nation address: “We will not be bullied”

Trump instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in his order to "prioritize humanitarian relief, including admission and resettlement through the United States Refugee Admissions Program, for Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination."

Trump’s right-wing “best buddy” Elon Musk grew up in apartheid South Africa, and overstayed his student visa after moving to the United States for school, his own bother Kimbal has recounted.

The new order was a flip flop from one Trump signed his first day in office, in which he argued that refugees are a strain on the nations receiving them. Trump said he would only restart the refugee program if he concluded that doing so would serve the interests of the U.S.

Trump's earlier order did, however, allow officials to make case-by-case exemptions.

The United States provided nearly $440 million in aid to the country in 2023, with the majority of funds allocated to HIV/AIDS treatment through PEPFAR, a program that supports 17 percent of South Africa’s HIV/AIDS response and provides lifesaving medication to millions.